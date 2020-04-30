Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] gain 1.98% so far this year. What now?

Paycom Software Inc. [NYSE: PAYC] traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 14.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $270.00. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2225223 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paycom Software Inc. stands at 6.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.17%.

The market cap for PAYC stock reached $16.34 billion, with 60.52 million shares outstanding and 49.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, PAYC reached a trading volume of 2225223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYC shares is $251.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Paycom Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $290 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Paycom Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $345 to $240, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on PAYC stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PAYC shares from 255 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paycom Software Inc. is set at 18.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYC in the course of the last twelve months was 124.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PAYC stock performed recently?

Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.00. With this latest performance, PAYC shares gained by 26.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 231.75, while it was recorded at 231.25 for the last single week of trading, and 244.69 for the last 200 days.

Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.67 and a Gross Margin at +82.17. Paycom Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.47.

Return on Total Capital for PAYC is now 47.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.65. Additionally, PAYC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] managed to generate an average of $47,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Paycom Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paycom Software Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paycom Software Inc. go to 13.34%.

Insider trade positions for Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC]

There are presently around $9,939 million, or 74.30% of PAYC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,012,032, which is approximately -0.406% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,865,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $914.97 million in PAYC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $701.59 million in PAYC stock with ownership of nearly -2.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

249 institutional holders increased their position in Paycom Software Inc. [NYSE:PAYC] by around 5,483,094 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 4,689,575 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 31,818,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,991,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYC stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 385,910 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 410,028 shares during the same period.