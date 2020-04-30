Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Stock trading around $3.35 per share: What’s Next?

Oil States International Inc. [NYSE: OIS] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.53 during the day while it closed the day at $3.35. Oil States International Inc. stock has also gained 27.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OIS stock has declined by -69.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.75% and lost -79.46% year-on date.

The market cap for OIS stock reached $181.47 million, with 54.17 million shares outstanding and 54.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, OIS reached a trading volume of 2922172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oil States International Inc. [OIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OIS shares is $3.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Oil States International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Oil States International Inc. stock. On December 13, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OIS shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oil States International Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for OIS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

OIS stock trade performance evaluation

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.86. With this latest performance, OIS shares gained by 65.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.74 for the last 200 days.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oil States International Inc. [OIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.28. Oil States International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.79.

Return on Total Capital for OIS is now -1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.88. Additionally, OIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] managed to generate an average of -$67,622 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Oil States International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oil States International Inc. [OIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oil States International Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oil States International Inc. go to -6.99%.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $177 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,476,002, which is approximately 2.469% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,035,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.75 million in OIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.15 million in OIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oil States International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Oil States International Inc. [NYSE:OIS] by around 4,248,792 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 4,278,470 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 53,646,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,174,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,773 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 598,752 shares during the same period.