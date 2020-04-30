Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] stock Upgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $386

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE: NOC] plunged by -$12.7 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $347.16 during the day while it closed the day at $331.83. Northrop Grumman Corporation stock has also loss -2.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOC stock has declined by -13.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.24% and lost -3.53% year-on date.

The market cap for NOC stock reached $56.53 billion, with 170.37 million shares outstanding and 165.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, NOC reached a trading volume of 2043211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOC shares is $408.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Northrop Grumman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $409 to $337. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Northrop Grumman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $335 to $418, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on NOC stock. On July 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for NOC shares from 355 to 405.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northrop Grumman Corporation is set at 13.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOC in the course of the last twelve months was 26.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NOC stock trade performance evaluation

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, NOC shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.70 for Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 326.66, while it was recorded at 339.26 for the last single week of trading, and 350.99 for the last 200 days.

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.73 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.64.

Return on Total Capital for NOC is now 16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.05. Additionally, NOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] managed to generate an average of $24,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Northrop Grumman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northrop Grumman Corporation posted 5.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.59/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northrop Grumman Corporation go to 10.51%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,986 million, or 84.50% of NOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,947,262, which is approximately 0.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 16,203,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 billion in NOC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.58 billion in NOC stock with ownership of nearly 0.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

560 institutional holders increased their position in Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE:NOC] by around 10,572,401 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 11,987,480 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 116,718,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,278,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOC stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,908,889 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,817,577 shares during the same period.