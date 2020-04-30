Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $149

Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NXST] traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 12.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.24. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1918994 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nexstar Media Group Inc. stands at 7.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.95%.

The market cap for NXST stock reached $3.38 billion, with 44.34 million shares outstanding and 44.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 817.85K shares, NXST reached a trading volume of 1918994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXST shares is $120.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXST stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Nexstar Media Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $120, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on NXST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nexstar Media Group Inc. is set at 6.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXST in the course of the last twelve months was 24.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has NXST stock performed recently?

Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.23. With this latest performance, NXST shares gained by 27.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.97, while it was recorded at 65.28 for the last single week of trading, and 99.30 for the last 200 days.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.96 and a Gross Margin at +42.18. Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.58.

Return on Total Capital for NXST is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 429.70. Additionally, NXST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 422.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST] managed to generate an average of $14,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nexstar Media Group Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nexstar Media Group Inc. go to -3.19%.

Insider trade positions for Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST]

There are presently around $3,310 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,911,544, which is approximately -4.242% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,871,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.15 million in NXST stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $162.64 million in NXST stock with ownership of nearly -1.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nexstar Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NXST] by around 5,843,479 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 4,163,243 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 38,939,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,945,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXST stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,394,688 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 996,702 shares during the same period.