Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] fell -77.19% so far this year. What now?

Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE: NR] price surged by 32.41 percent to reach at $0.35. A sum of 2968690 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.32M shares. Newpark Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $1.56 and dropped to a low of $1.14 until finishing in the latest session at $1.43.

The one-year NR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.14. The average equity rating for NR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Newpark Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Newpark Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newpark Resources Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for NR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

NR Stock Performance Analysis:

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.21. With this latest performance, NR shares gained by 75.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7012, while it was recorded at 1.1180 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2534 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newpark Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Newpark Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

NR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newpark Resources Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NR.

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95 million, or 98.50% of NR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,156,515, which is approximately 0.682% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,584,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.35 million in NR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $8.09 million in NR stock with ownership of nearly -1.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE:NR] by around 5,773,315 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 7,935,246 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 74,609,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,318,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 520,920 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,804,527 shares during the same period.