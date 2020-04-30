Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] is -25.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.87%. Over the last 12 months, NWL stock dropped by -0.35%. The one-year Newell Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.57. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.07 billion, with 423.30 million shares outstanding and 419.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, NWL stock reached a trading volume of 3530536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $14.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price from $15 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.87. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.89, while it was recorded at 13.51 for the last single week of trading, and 17.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newell Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.92.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.90. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of $6,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NWL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newell Brands Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 1.08%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,283 million, or 90.60% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,981,355, which is approximately -4.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,338,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.17 million in NWL stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $585.13 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 21,500,228 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 31,282,088 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 318,493,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,276,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,128,757 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 11,780,909 shares during the same period.