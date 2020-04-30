MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] moved up 7.03: Why It’s Important

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.74 at the close of the session, up 7.03%. MEI Pharma Inc. stock is now 10.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MEIP Stock saw the intraday high of $2.85 and lowest of $2.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.64, which means current price is +280.56% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, MEIP reached a trading volume of 2547702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEIP shares is $8.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEIP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for MEI Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2018, representing the official price target for MEI Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.50 to $7, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MEIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEI Pharma Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has MEIP stock performed recently?

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.65. With this latest performance, MEIP shares gained by 90.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -940.90 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. MEI Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.20.

Return on Total Capital for MEIP is now -94.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] managed to generate an average of -$420,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.MEI Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings analysis for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEI Pharma Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEI Pharma Inc. go to -0.10%.

Insider trade positions for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

There are presently around $180 million, or 68.00% of MEIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEIP stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10,164,328, which is approximately 80.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 8,533,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.84 million in MEIP stocks shares; and MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $16.0 million in MEIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEI Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP] by around 29,823,072 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,029,584 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 38,362,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,215,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEIP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,860,672 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 242,300 shares during the same period.