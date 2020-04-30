Market cap of Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] reaches 17.51B – now what?

Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGN] gained 8.39% or 17.07 points to close at $220.58 with a heavy trading volume of 2114073 shares. It opened the trading session at $206.41, the shares rose to $227.44 and dropped to $205.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALGN points out that the company has recorded -11.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, ALGN reached to a volume of 2114073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGN shares is $246.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Align Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $220 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Align Technology Inc. stock. On July 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ALGN shares from 340 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Align Technology Inc. is set at 13.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for ALGN stock

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.08. With this latest performance, ALGN shares gained by 22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.83, while it was recorded at 200.26 for the last single week of trading, and 225.17 for the last 200 days.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +72.97. Align Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.40.

Return on Total Capital for ALGN is now 38.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.40. Additionally, ALGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] managed to generate an average of $30,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Align Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Align Technology Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Align Technology Inc. go to 19.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]

There are presently around $13,653 million, or 86.40% of ALGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,999,988, which is approximately 0.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,468,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in ALGN stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $956.13 million in ALGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Align Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGN] by around 6,696,867 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 5,070,067 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 55,321,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,088,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALGN stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,430,493 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,325,491 shares during the same period.