Thursday, April 30, 2020
Market Analysts see Realty Income Corporation [O] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin
Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] surged by $2.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $56.6447 during the day while it closed the day at $55.27. Realty Income Corporation stock has also gained 10.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, O stock has declined by -29.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.66% and lost -24.94% year-on date.

The market cap for O stock reached $19.31 billion, with 349.39 million shares outstanding and 342.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, O reached a trading volume of 3559717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $65.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $87 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $66, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 99.90.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.14. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.13, while it was recorded at 51.80 for the last single week of trading, and 71.60 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.65 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $2,249,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,344 million, or 74.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,312,145, which is approximately 2.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,365,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.15 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly -8.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 17,786,636 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 13,142,660 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 219,948,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,877,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,268,422 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 864,627 shares during the same period.

