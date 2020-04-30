Market Analysts see NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] falling to $16. Time to buy?

NuStar Energy L.P. [NYSE: NS] price surged by 14.97 percent to reach at $1.62. A sum of 2172223 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.54M shares. NuStar Energy L.P. shares reached a high of $12.73 and dropped to a low of $11.20 until finishing in the latest session at $12.44.

The one-year NS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.83. The average equity rating for NS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NuStar Energy L.P. [NS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NS shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NuStar Energy L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2020, representing the official price target for NuStar Energy L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on NS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuStar Energy L.P. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

NS Stock Performance Analysis:

NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.54. With this latest performance, NS shares gained by 73.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for NuStar Energy L.P. [NS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.12, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 24.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NuStar Energy L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.10 and a Gross Margin at +33.30. NuStar Energy L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Total Capital for NS is now 6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.48. Additionally, NS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] managed to generate an average of $143,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.NuStar Energy L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

NS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NuStar Energy L.P. posted -2.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -908.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NuStar Energy L.P. go to 13.60%.

NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $745 million, or 75.90% of NS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NS stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 11,772,624, which is approximately -10.836% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 11,747,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.1 million in NS stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $114.19 million in NS stock with ownership of nearly 33.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NuStar Energy L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in NuStar Energy L.P. [NYSE:NS] by around 11,036,345 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 11,835,999 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 45,956,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,828,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,150,095 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 474,121 shares during the same period.