Market Analysts see NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] falling to $2.50. Time to buy?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] gained 35.98% or 0.68 points to close at $2.57 with a heavy trading volume of 5827341 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.01, the shares rose to $2.64 and dropped to $1.9988, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEX points out that the company has recorded -53.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -157.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, NEX reached to a volume of 5827341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEX shares is $3.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NEX stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.66. With this latest performance, NEX shares gained by 147.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEX.

An analysis of insider ownership at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

There are presently around $375 million, or 94.80% of NEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEX stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 40,085,643, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,736,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.85 million in NEX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $23.01 million in NEX stock with ownership of nearly 29.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX] by around 26,863,417 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 37,012,099 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 134,520,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,395,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,861,962 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 14,456,973 shares during the same period.