Thursday, April 30, 2020
type here...
Finance

Market Analysts see Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Market

Wolfe Research Downgrade Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Marriott International Inc. gained 9.80% or 8.57 points to close at $95.99 with a heavy trading volume of 7354880 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Evergy Inc. [EVRG] reaches 13.92B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Evergy Inc. slipped around -0.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $59.59 at the close of the session, down -0.83%. Evergy Inc....
Read more
Industry

Chubb Limited [CB] Stock trading around $112.07 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Chubb Limited surged by $1.66 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $113.42 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] reaches 504.98M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Redwood Trust Inc. price surged by 13.73 percent to reach at $0.53. A sum of 7350447 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE: CEQP] traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 21.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.50. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3378523 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crestwood Equity Partners LP stands at 11.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.71%.

The market cap for CEQP stock reached $737.84 million, with 64.16 million shares outstanding and 49.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, CEQP reached a trading volume of 3378523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEQP shares is $10.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEQP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Crestwood Equity Partners LP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crestwood Equity Partners LP is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEQP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has CEQP stock performed recently?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.52. With this latest performance, CEQP shares gained by 223.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEQP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 9.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.70 for the last 200 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.48 and a Gross Margin at +5.78. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.73.

Return on Total Capital for CEQP is now -1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.99. Additionally, CEQP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] managed to generate an average of $318,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crestwood Equity Partners LP posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -153.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEQP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

There are presently around $492 million, or 74.40% of CEQP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEQP stocks are: FIRST RESERVE GP XI, INC. with ownership of 17,391,112, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 5,915,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.2 million in CEQP stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $46.15 million in CEQP stock with ownership of nearly -10.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crestwood Equity Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE:CEQP] by around 5,792,576 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,194,576 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 40,818,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,805,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEQP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 568,039 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 159,557 shares during the same period.

Previous articlewhy McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $198.46
Next articleDiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is -43.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Stock trading around $7.69 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Owens & Minor Inc. traded at a low on 04/29/20, posting a -2.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.69....
Read more
Finance

Barclays slashes price target on Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.82 at the close of the session, up 5.81%. Menlo...
Read more
Finance

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] is -30.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Prospect Capital Corporation traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 3.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.46. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

why Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.39

Misty Lee - 0
Graphic Packaging Holding Company gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $13.70 price per share at the time. Graphic Packaging Holding Company...
Read more
Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Stock trading around $3.35 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.53 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Stock trading around $7.69 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Owens & Minor Inc. traded at a low on 04/29/20, posting a -2.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.69....
Read more
Companies

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] fell -77.19% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. price surged by 32.41 percent to reach at $0.35. A sum of 2968690 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] reaches 65.11B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Duke Energy Corporation loss -1.14% or -1.0 points to close at $86.63 with a heavy trading volume of 2983224 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

why Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.39

Misty Lee - 0
Graphic Packaging Holding Company gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $13.70 price per share at the time. Graphic Packaging Holding Company...
Read more
Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Stock trading around $3.35 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.53 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category