Market Analysts see Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] gaining to $160. Time to buy?

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] closed the trading session at $139.98 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $139.16, while the highest price level was $141.93. The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.22 percent and weekly performance of -7.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, CTXS reached to a volume of 2772384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $144.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CTXS shares from 113 to 139.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 6.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CTXS stock trade performance evaluation

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.72. With this latest performance, CTXS shares dropped by -4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.23, while it was recorded at 143.25 for the last single week of trading, and 111.52 for the last 200 days.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.99 and a Gross Margin at +83.01. Citrix Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.65.

Return on Total Capital for CTXS is now 26.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 98.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.30. Additionally, CTXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] managed to generate an average of $81,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citrix Systems Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 6.40%.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,159 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,550,788, which is approximately 32.907% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,533,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $826.68 million in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly 7.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citrix Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 15,224,821 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 21,146,983 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 85,162,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,533,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,879,850 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,645,557 shares during the same period.