Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] Stock trading around $4.86 per share: What’s Next?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] jumped around 1.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.86 at the close of the session, up 35.38%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock is now -56.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LBRT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.10 and lowest of $3.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.39, which means current price is +123.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 982.70K shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 4030537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $4.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LBRT shares from 13.75 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LBRT stock performed recently?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.37. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 83.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56 and a Gross Margin at +10.24. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now 12.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of $15,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $438 million, or 81.80% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 34,054,996, which is approximately -14.445% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 34,054,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.26 million in LBRT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $45.09 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 124.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 15,505,455 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 18,653,922 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 87,712,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,872,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,245,326 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,485,629 shares during the same period.