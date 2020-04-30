JP Morgan Downgrade Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.46%. Over the last 12 months, BRX stock dropped by -33.00%. The one-year Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.11. The average equity rating for BRX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.45 billion, with 287.99 million shares outstanding and 287.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, BRX stock reached a trading volume of 4944061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $13.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.21.

BRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.46. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 18.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brixmor Property Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.80. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $574,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

BRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -5.09%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,224 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,834,140, which is approximately 0.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,310,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.12 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $190.9 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -25.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 26,331,139 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 29,092,707 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 245,841,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,265,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,913,340 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,536,042 shares during the same period.