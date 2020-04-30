Hologic Inc. [HOLX] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $48

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] closed the trading session at $48.95 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.47, while the highest price level was $50.055. The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.24 percent and weekly performance of 14.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, HOLX reached to a volume of 3844437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $48.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HOLX stock. On January 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HOLX shares from 57 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HOLX stock trade performance evaluation

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.16. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 39.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.81 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.48, while it was recorded at 47.93 for the last single week of trading, and 48.21 for the last 200 days.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +50.41. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 10.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.06. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of -$31,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hologic Inc. [HOLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hologic Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 7.08%.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,294 million, or 98.30% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,093,705, which is approximately 4.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,140,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly 8.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 28,402,941 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 30,902,682 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 193,224,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,529,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,515,547 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 15,600,345 shares during the same period.