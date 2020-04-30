Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell -28.52% so far this year. What now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] price surged by 4.66 percent to reach at $3.53. A sum of 6165603 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.57M shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $81.74 and dropped to a low of $77.02 until finishing in the latest session at $79.28.

The one-year HLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.58. The average equity rating for HLT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $84.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $121 to $68, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on HLT stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HLT shares from 105 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 5.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.99. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.83, while it was recorded at 74.71 for the last single week of trading, and 94.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +22.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 19.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,553.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $5,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HLT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to -1.10%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,785 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 25,590,256, which is approximately -1.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,428,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.42 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 0.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 14,112,461 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 17,780,170 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 242,502,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,395,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,103,988 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,314,688 shares during the same period.