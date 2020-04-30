Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Stock trading around $24.36 per share: What’s Next?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] surged by $2.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.595 during the day while it closed the day at $24.36. Harley-Davidson Inc. stock has also gained 33.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOG stock has declined by -27.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.63% and lost -34.50% year-on date.

The market cap for HOG stock reached $3.75 billion, with 153.87 million shares outstanding and 152.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 7262394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $24.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $36 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HOG stock trade performance evaluation

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.26. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 35.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.41 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.61, while it was recorded at 20.47 for the last single week of trading, and 32.35 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now 5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.21. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $84,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 6.50%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,163 million, or 99.40% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,166,343, which is approximately -1.245% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,441,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.11 million in HOG stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $309.07 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 7,149,102 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 6,593,372 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 131,213,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,956,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,915,375 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,389,786 shares during the same period.