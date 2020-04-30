GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] fell -77.33% so far this year. What now?

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.61. The results of the trading session contributed to over 7343957 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GNC Holdings Inc. stands at 31.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.81%.

The market cap for GNC stock reached $51.33 million, with 83.88 million shares outstanding and 75.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, GNC reached a trading volume of 7343957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for GNC Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2019, representing the official price target for GNC Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Buckingham Research analysts kept a Buy rating on GNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GNC Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has GNC stock performed recently?

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.67. With this latest performance, GNC shares gained by 36.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.65 for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9058, while it was recorded at 0.5764 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0013 for the last 200 days.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.77. GNC Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.70.

Return on Total Capital for GNC is now 12.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31,584.70. Additionally, GNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] managed to generate an average of -$2,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.GNC Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GNC Holdings Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNC.

Insider trade positions for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

There are presently around $26 million, or 55.10% of GNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,714,120, which is approximately -0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,035,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 million in GNC stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $3.4 million in GNC stock with ownership of nearly -4.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GNC Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC] by around 4,718,653 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,204,635 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,587,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,510,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,779,727 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 714,182 shares during the same period.