For Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], DA Davidson sees a rise to $108. What next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] gained 4.87% on the last trading session, reaching $97.05 price per share at the time. Ross Stores Inc. represents 360.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.01 billion with the latest information. ROST stock price has been found in the range of $95.125 to $98.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 3551392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $103.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $93, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on ROST stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ROST shares from 120 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 28.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ROST stock

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.71. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.66, while it was recorded at 89.71 for the last single week of trading, and 106.43 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.07. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.36.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 41.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.83. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $17,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 7.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

There are presently around $28,825 million, or 90.30% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,108,294, which is approximately 0.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,042,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in ROST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.95 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly -0.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 14,023,856 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 20,299,629 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 277,159,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,482,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,060,082 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,490 shares during the same period.