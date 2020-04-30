For Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP], Credit Suisse sees a drop to $8. What next?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 11.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.44. The results of the trading session contributed to over 6769069 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at 8.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.96%.

The market cap for PAGP stock reached $2.17 billion, with 229.91 million shares outstanding and 178.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 6769069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $13.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. On March 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PAGP shares from 25 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PAGP stock performed recently?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.74. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 74.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 8.44 for the last single week of trading, and 17.19 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.03 and a Gross Margin at +5.93. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 7.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 472.02. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 444.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] managed to generate an average of $66,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to -10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,319 million, or 87.50% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 12,708,176, which is approximately 4.947% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,217,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.85 million in PAGP stocks shares; and ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $63.14 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 32.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE:PAGP] by around 31,741,031 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 32,891,938 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 90,496,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,129,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,992,318 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,604,334 shares during the same period.