For Danaher Corporation [DHR], Wolfe Research sees a rise to $154. What next?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $166.59 during the day while it closed the day at $164.97. Danaher Corporation stock has also gained 2.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHR stock has declined by -0.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.11% and gained 7.49% year-on date.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $114.68 billion, with 695.16 million shares outstanding and 616.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 2675587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $167.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $151 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $167 to $187, while Needham kept a Buy rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 6.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

DHR stock trade performance evaluation

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.74, while it was recorded at 165.11 for the last single week of trading, and 145.93 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +55.74. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 7.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.42. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $40,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Danaher Corporation posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 12.42%.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92,880 million, or 82.50% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,448,957, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,096,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.29 billion in DHR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $6.66 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly -0.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 641 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 21,495,459 shares. Additionally, 727 investors decreased positions by around 28,172,546 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 512,118,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,786,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,078,951 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,588,005 shares during the same period.