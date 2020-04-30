Evercore ISI slashes price target on Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] – find out why.

Sun Communities Inc. [NYSE: SUI] closed the trading session at $132.32 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $131.00, while the highest price level was $135.89. The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.85 percent and weekly performance of 8.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 751.97K shares, SUI reached to a volume of 2234418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUI shares is $155.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sun Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Sun Communities Inc. stock. On January 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SUI shares from 100 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Communities Inc. is set at 8.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22.

SUI stock trade performance evaluation

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.73. With this latest performance, SUI shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.94, while it was recorded at 130.51 for the last single week of trading, and 147.53 for the last 200 days.

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.08. Sun Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.17.

Return on Total Capital for SUI is now 2.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.84. Additionally, SUI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] managed to generate an average of $52,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sun Communities Inc. [SUI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sun Communities Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sun Communities Inc. go to 3.00%.

Sun Communities Inc. [SUI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,596 million, or 92.90% of SUI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,502,980, which is approximately 4.446% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,906,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in SUI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $572.11 million in SUI stock with ownership of nearly -6.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

238 institutional holders increased their position in Sun Communities Inc. [NYSE:SUI] by around 8,877,782 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 10,081,492 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 66,306,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,265,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,256,714 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 600,822 shares during the same period.