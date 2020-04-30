Thursday, April 30, 2020
Finance

Evercore ISI lifts Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee
Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] jumped around 2.83 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $145.84 at the close of the session, up 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock is now -14.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADP Stock saw the intraday high of $146.76 and lowest of $141.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 182.32, which means current price is +41.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, ADP reached a trading volume of 2641119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $167.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 6.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 48.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ADP stock performed recently?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, ADP shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.02, while it was recorded at 141.24 for the last single week of trading, and 161.38 for the last 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.20 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.17.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 45.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.93. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $39,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 14.85%.

Insider trade positions for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

There are presently around $49,927 million, or 82.20% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,226,328, which is approximately -1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,452,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.5 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.77 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly 1.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 695 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 17,940,014 shares. Additionally, 754 investors decreased positions by around 20,161,565 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 311,012,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,114,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,622,993 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,690,069 shares during the same period.

