Enservco Corporation [ENSV] Stock trading around $0.20 per share: What’s Next?

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.13%. Over the last 12 months, ENSV stock dropped by -56.40%. The average equity rating for ENSV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.31 million, with 52.76 million shares outstanding and 46.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, ENSV stock reached a trading volume of 8377881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enservco Corporation [ENSV]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENSV in the course of the last twelve months was 3.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

ENSV Stock Performance Analysis:

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.13. With this latest performance, ENSV shares gained by 73.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1314, while it was recorded at 0.1928 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2062 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enservco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enservco Corporation [ENSV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.96 and a Gross Margin at +6.34. Enservco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.36.

Return on Total Capital for ENSV is now -8.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -552.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. Additionally, ENSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] managed to generate an average of -$28,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

ENSV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enservco Corporation posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 33.20% of ENSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 2,540,068, which is approximately -43.386% of the company’s market cap and around 16.19% of the total institutional ownership; HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,330,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250000.0 in ENSV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $190000.0 in ENSV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enservco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV] by around 74,889 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 2,021,411 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,038,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,135,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,002 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 22,839 shares during the same period.