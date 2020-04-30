Domo Inc. [DOMO] Is Currently 9.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Domo Inc. [NASDAQ: DOMO] closed the trading session at $19.34 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.04, while the highest price level was $19.84. The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.96 percent and weekly performance of 33.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 88.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 640.23K shares, DOMO reached to a volume of 3183532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Domo Inc. [DOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMO shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Domo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Domo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $20, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on DOMO stock. On March 14, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DOMO shares from 37 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domo Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11.

DOMO stock trade performance evaluation

Domo Inc. [DOMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.66. With this latest performance, DOMO shares gained by 88.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.51 for Domo Inc. [DOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 19.77 for the last 200 days.

Domo Inc. [DOMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domo Inc. [DOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.48 and a Gross Margin at +60.61. Domo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.47.

Return on Total Capital for DOMO is now -119.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.77. Additionally, DOMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 194.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domo Inc. [DOMO] managed to generate an average of -$156,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Domo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Domo Inc. [DOMO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Domo Inc. posted -1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOMO.

Domo Inc. [DOMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $315 million, or 78.70% of DOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOMO stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 2,707,292, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,757,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.08 million in DOMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.27 million in DOMO stock with ownership of nearly 3.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Domo Inc. [NASDAQ:DOMO] by around 3,283,079 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,843,694 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 10,709,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,836,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOMO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,649,727 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,811,026 shares during the same period.