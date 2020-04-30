Thursday, April 30, 2020
type here...
Finance

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] moved down -0.52: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Industry

SM Energy Company [SM] Revenue clocked in at $1.59 billion, down -84.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
SM Energy Company plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.80 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Stock trading around $24.84 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Brinker International Inc. gained 29.78% on the last trading session, reaching $24.84 price per share at the time. Brinker International Inc. represents 39.15...
Read more
Finance

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] Is Currently -2.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cognex Corporation traded at a low on 04/23/20, posting a -2.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.77. The results...
Read more
Companies

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] Revenue clocked in at $2.05 billion, down -49.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Synovus Financial Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] slipped around -0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $103.40 at the close of the session, down -0.52%. DocuSign Inc. stock is now 39.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOCU Stock saw the intraday high of $105.42 and lowest of $100.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 111.36, which means current price is +59.37% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 3216592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $88.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2019, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 5.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 431.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 17.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.23, while it was recorded at 104.57 for the last single week of trading, and 70.72 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.87 and a Gross Margin at +73.79. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.39.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -17.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.70. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$53,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 25.30%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $15,015 million, or 82.90% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,456,415, which is approximately 11.835% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,540,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $791.03 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 8.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 15,243,459 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 15,312,800 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 113,904,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,460,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,192,953 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 993,597 shares during the same period.

Previous articlewhy Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $150.14
Next articleFirstEnergy Corp. [FE] is -12.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Stock trading around $7.69 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Owens & Minor Inc. traded at a low on 04/29/20, posting a -2.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.69....
Read more
Finance

Barclays slashes price target on Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.82 at the close of the session, up 5.81%. Menlo...
Read more
Finance

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] is -30.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Prospect Capital Corporation traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 3.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.46. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

why Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.39

Misty Lee - 0
Graphic Packaging Holding Company gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $13.70 price per share at the time. Graphic Packaging Holding Company...
Read more
Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Stock trading around $3.35 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.53 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Stock trading around $7.69 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Owens & Minor Inc. traded at a low on 04/29/20, posting a -2.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.69....
Read more
Companies

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] fell -77.19% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. price surged by 32.41 percent to reach at $0.35. A sum of 2968690 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] reaches 65.11B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Duke Energy Corporation loss -1.14% or -1.0 points to close at $86.63 with a heavy trading volume of 2983224 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

why Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.39

Misty Lee - 0
Graphic Packaging Holding Company gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $13.70 price per share at the time. Graphic Packaging Holding Company...
Read more
Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Stock trading around $3.35 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.53 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category