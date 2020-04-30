Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] Stock trading around $23.34 per share: What’s Next?

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] gained 14.36% on the last trading session, reaching $23.34 price per share at the time. Delek US Holdings Inc. represents 74.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.73 billion with the latest information. DK stock price has been found in the range of $21.16 to $23.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, DK reached a trading volume of 2558489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DK shares is $21.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Delek US Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek US Holdings Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for DK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DK stock

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.99. With this latest performance, DK shares gained by 45.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.07, while it was recorded at 20.03 for the last single week of trading, and 30.42 for the last 200 days.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Total Capital for DK is now 11.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.14. Additionally, DK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] managed to generate an average of $80,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Delek US Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 227.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delek US Holdings Inc. go to -9.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]

There are presently around $1,627 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,795,590, which is approximately -1.784% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,530,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.88 million in DK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $112.19 million in DK stock with ownership of nearly 4.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK] by around 8,558,604 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 9,052,397 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 62,123,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,734,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DK stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,937,341 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,564,199 shares during the same period.