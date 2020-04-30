Thursday, April 30, 2020
Cowen lifts TechnipFMC plc [FTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Caleb Clifford
TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 16.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.27. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4513894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TechnipFMC plc stands at 7.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.76%.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $4.45 billion, with 480.29 million shares outstanding and 446.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 4513894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $13.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.00.

How has FTI stock performed recently?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.23. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 31.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.50, while it was recorded at 8.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.80 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.47. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.97.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.61. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$65,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to 7.25%.

Insider trade positions for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $2,903 million, or 88.70% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 34,142,596, which is approximately -8.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 32,271,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.88 million in FTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $234.07 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 1.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 34,380,588 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 32,935,882 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 297,325,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,642,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,496,646 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,363,495 shares during the same period.

