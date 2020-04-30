Compass Point Initiated New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] jumped around 0.84 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.13 at the close of the session, up 8.16%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is now -7.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NYCB Stock saw the intraday high of $11.63 and lowest of $10.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.79, which means current price is +35.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 5421178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $11.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.50 to $13, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

How has NYCB stock performed recently?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.99. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 10.20 for the last single week of trading, and 11.51 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.25. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.16. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $140,240 per employee.

Earnings analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB.

Insider trade positions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $2,913 million, or 64.50% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,891,672, which is approximately 2.282% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,292,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.48 million in NYCB stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $429.59 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 2.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 18,387,277 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 26,323,516 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 238,422,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,133,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,811,668 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,489,118 shares during the same period.