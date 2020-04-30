Citigroup slashes price target on KBR Inc. [KBR] – find out why.

KBR Inc. [NYSE: KBR] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.41 at the close of the session, up 0.19%. KBR Inc. stock is now -29.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KBR Stock saw the intraday high of $22.38 and lowest of $21.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.92, which means current price is +78.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, KBR reached a trading volume of 2117944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KBR Inc. [KBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBR shares is $29.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KBR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for KBR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on KBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBR Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has KBR stock performed recently?

KBR Inc. [KBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, KBR shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for KBR Inc. [KBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.25, while it was recorded at 20.51 for the last single week of trading, and 25.90 for the last 200 days.

KBR Inc. [KBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBR Inc. [KBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +11.58. KBR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.58.

Return on Total Capital for KBR is now 9.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KBR Inc. [KBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.16. Additionally, KBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KBR Inc. [KBR] managed to generate an average of $7,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.KBR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for KBR Inc. [KBR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KBR Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR Inc. go to 7.54%.

Insider trade positions for KBR Inc. [KBR]

There are presently around $2,984 million, or 98.90% of KBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,713,027, which is approximately 1.326% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,402,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.42 million in KBR stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $154.97 million in KBR stock with ownership of nearly -6.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in KBR Inc. [NYSE:KBR] by around 12,244,795 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 12,731,142 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 114,652,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,628,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,097,558 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 798,107 shares during the same period.