Thursday, April 30, 2020
Chubb Limited [CB] Stock trading around $112.07 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] surged by $1.66 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $113.42 during the day while it closed the day at $112.07. Chubb Limited stock has also gained 5.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CB stock has declined by -25.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.40% and lost -28.00% year-on date.

The market cap for CB stock reached $51.63 billion, with 460.65 million shares outstanding and 448.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, CB reached a trading volume of 2560160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chubb Limited [CB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $137.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $145 to $131. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 6.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.03.

CB stock trade performance evaluation

Chubb Limited [CB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, CB shares dropped by -1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.62, while it was recorded at 107.42 for the last single week of trading, and 146.63 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited [CB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.01.

Return on Total Capital for CB is now 7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chubb Limited [CB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.06. Additionally, CB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chubb Limited [CB] managed to generate an average of $134,970 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chubb Limited [CB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chubb Limited posted 2.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 0.47%.

Previous articleEvercore ISI lifts Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleDelek US Holdings Inc. [DK] Stock trading around $23.34 per share: What’s Next?

