Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] is 5.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 42.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.15. The results of the trading session contributed to over 25340344 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chimerix Inc. stands at 14.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.42%.

The market cap for CMRX stock reached $135.56 million, with 63.05 million shares outstanding and 50.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 441.10K shares, CMRX reached a trading volume of 25340344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on CMRX stock. On February 23, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CMRX shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

How has CMRX stock performed recently?

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.31. With this latest performance, CMRX shares gained by 45.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.86 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 1.61 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.31. Chimerix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -899.24.

Return on Total Capital for CMRX is now -31.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.82. Additionally, CMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,618,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Earnings analysis for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chimerix Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMRX.

Insider trade positions for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]

There are presently around $48 million, or 56.70% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,922,938, which is approximately 10.005% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,954,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 million in CMRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.72 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly -0.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimerix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 4,840,917 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 8,676,684 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,018,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,536,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 413,253 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,702,137 shares during the same period.