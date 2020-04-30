Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] gain 28.27% so far this year. What now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] price plunged by -2.04 percent to reach at -$0.1. A sum of 2112191 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.12M shares. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $4.96 and dropped to a low of $4.74 until finishing in the latest session at $4.81.

The one-year CPRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.53.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On April 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CPRX shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

CPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, CPRX shares gained by 23.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.11 and a Gross Margin at +85.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.16.

Return on Total Capital for CPRX is now 45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, CPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] managed to generate an average of $419,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

CPRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRX.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $309 million, or 63.00% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,444,965, which is approximately 2.301% of the company’s market cap and around 6.89% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,418,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.42 million in CPRX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $25.04 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 26,188,736 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 24,924,310 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 11,766,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,879,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,172,562 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 22,487,210 shares during the same period.