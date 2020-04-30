C.K. Cooper slashes price target on Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] – find out why.

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] jumped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.15 at the close of the session, up 1.14%. Houston American Energy Corp. stock is now 3.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUSA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.16 and lowest of $0.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.29, which means current price is +68.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, HUSA reached a trading volume of 8690405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]?

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has HUSA stock performed recently?

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.31. With this latest performance, HUSA shares gained by 24.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1243, while it was recorded at 0.1499 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1655 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.12 and a Gross Margin at -23.07. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -252.08.

Return on Total Capital for HUSA is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.67. Additionally, HUSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,257,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.20% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 156,705, which is approximately 595.786% of the company’s market cap and around 12.04% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 151,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in HUSA stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $20000.0 in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly -22.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 424,051 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 102,214 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 727,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,253,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 274,537 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 57,397 shares during the same period.