BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] – find out why.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.20%. Over the last 12 months, LW stock dropped by -7.37%. The one-year Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.06. The average equity rating for LW stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.42 billion, with 145.11 million shares outstanding and 144.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, LW stock reached a trading volume of 2032735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $59.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $92, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.20. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.76, while it was recorded at 59.61 for the last single week of trading, and 75.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.88 and a Gross Margin at +26.71. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 30.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.87. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] managed to generate an average of $61,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 3.40%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,573 million, or 88.70% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,593,511, which is approximately -1.188% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,976,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $840.82 million in LW stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $657.26 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly 5.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 10,645,714 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 14,817,828 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 100,411,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,874,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,605,370 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,684,939 shares during the same period.