BofA/Merrill lifts Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.65% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.65%. Over the last 12 months, TGI stock dropped by -68.86%. The one-year Triumph Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.21. The average equity rating for TGI stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $360.34 million, with 48.76 million shares outstanding and 48.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, TGI stock reached a trading volume of 6478556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Triumph Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on TGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.65. With this latest performance, TGI shares gained by 14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.32, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 20.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Triumph Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.29 and a Gross Margin at +6.76. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.76.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now -5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.15. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of -$29,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Triumph Group Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Group Inc. go to 7.94%.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $351 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,178,090, which is approximately -0.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,555,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.01 million in TGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.37 million in TGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI] by around 5,703,464 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 3,092,986 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 44,699,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,496,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,459,897 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 298,040 shares during the same period.