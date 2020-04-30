Bernstein lifts CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.22%. Over the last 12 months, CF stock dropped by -35.22%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.47. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.30 billion, with 217.20 million shares outstanding and 212.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 3103510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $36.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CF stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CF shares from 56 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.89, while it was recorded at 28.25 for the last single week of trading, and 42.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.59 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.36. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $164,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to -3.54%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,707 million, or 96.90% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,122,586, which is approximately -0.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 22,202,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $622.57 million in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $556.66 million in CF stock with ownership of nearly 1.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

214 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 19,355,776 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 20,648,690 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 163,523,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,528,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,014,126 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,167,233 shares during the same period.