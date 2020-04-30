BankUnited Inc. [BKU] stock Initiated by Compass Point analyst, price target now $22

BankUnited Inc. [NYSE: BKU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.52%. Over the last 12 months, BKU stock dropped by -45.71%. The one-year BankUnited Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.83. The average equity rating for BKU stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.82 billion, with 91.58 million shares outstanding and 88.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 997.95K shares, BKU stock reached a trading volume of 3323581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BankUnited Inc. [BKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKU shares is $24.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for BankUnited Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for BankUnited Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $37, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BankUnited Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.73.

BKU Stock Performance Analysis:

BankUnited Inc. [BKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.52. With this latest performance, BKU shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for BankUnited Inc. [BKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.53, while it was recorded at 19.39 for the last single week of trading, and 31.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BankUnited Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BankUnited Inc. [BKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.54. BankUnited Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.97.

Return on Total Capital for BKU is now 4.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BankUnited Inc. [BKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.50. Additionally, BKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BankUnited Inc. [BKU] managed to generate an average of $198,363 per employee.

BKU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BankUnited Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BankUnited Inc. go to 9.64%.

BankUnited Inc. [BKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,849 million, or 99.70% of BKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,836,082, which is approximately -1.659% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,355,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.94 million in BKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $101.38 million in BKU stock with ownership of nearly 9.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BankUnited Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in BankUnited Inc. [NYSE:BKU] by around 6,278,873 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 8,599,726 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 75,242,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,121,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKU stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 463,865 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,599,116 shares during the same period.