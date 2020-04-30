Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain 28.40% so far this year. What now?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] jumped around 58.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2372.71 at the close of the session, up 2.53%. Amazon.com Inc. stock is now 28.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMZN Stock saw the intraday high of $2,391.89 and lowest of $2,310.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2461.00, which means current price is +45.92% above from all time high which was touched on 04/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 4406539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $2475.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $2350 to $2800. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 78.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 112.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 53.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 20.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.93 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,033.37, while it was recorded at 2,374.49 for the last single week of trading, and 1,883.00 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.13.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.94. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $14,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 7.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 32.43%.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $652,726 million, or 57.50% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,064,108, which is approximately 0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,707,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.8 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $39.12 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,782 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 12,862,276 shares. Additionally, 1,060 investors decreased positions by around 15,097,320 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 254,107,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,067,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 336 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,168,543 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 922,546 shares during the same period.