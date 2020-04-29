V.F. Corporation [VFC] moved up 3.10: Why It’s Important

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.55%. Over the last 12 months, VFC stock dropped by -33.10%. The one-year V.F. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.18. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.45 billion, with 394.14 million shares outstanding and 365.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, VFC stock reached a trading volume of 2692823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $69.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $95 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 100 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 370.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.10, while it was recorded at 56.08 for the last single week of trading, and 81.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +50.76. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 24.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.82. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $16,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

VFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 12.15%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,342 million, or 80.30% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 79,420,475, which is approximately -40.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,713,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -4.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 23,839,663 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 74,735,828 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 253,906,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,481,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,388,471 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,337,938 shares during the same period.