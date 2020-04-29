Urban Edge Properties [UE] Is Currently 15.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Urban Edge Properties [NYSE: UE] gained 15.58% on the last trading session, reaching $10.98 price per share at the time. Urban Edge Properties represents 118.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.30 billion with the latest information. UE stock price has been found in the range of $9.94 to $11.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, UE reached a trading volume of 2334376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Urban Edge Properties [UE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UE shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Urban Edge Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Urban Edge Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $18, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on UE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Edge Properties is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for UE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for UE in the course of the last twelve months was 464.10.

Trading performance analysis for UE stock

Urban Edge Properties [UE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.87. With this latest performance, UE shares gained by 24.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Urban Edge Properties [UE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 17.30 for the last 200 days.

Urban Edge Properties [UE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Edge Properties [UE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.09 and a Gross Margin at +45.70. Urban Edge Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.56.

Return on Total Capital for UE is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Edge Properties [UE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.02. Additionally, UE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Edge Properties [UE] managed to generate an average of $935,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Urban Edge Properties [UE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Urban Edge Properties posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Edge Properties go to 4.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Urban Edge Properties [UE]

There are presently around $1,124 million, or 90.20% of UE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,493,767, which is approximately -0.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,465,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.42 million in UE stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $115.4 million in UE stock with ownership of nearly -24.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Edge Properties [NYSE:UE] by around 18,700,188 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 11,295,828 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 88,269,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,265,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,468,837 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,299,243 shares during the same period.