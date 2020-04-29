Wednesday, April 29, 2020
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell -31.00% so far this year. What now?

By Misty Lee
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] price plunged by -3.50 percent to reach at -$0.05. A sum of 1607417 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.44M shares. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $1.44 and dropped to a low of $1.33 until finishing in the latest session at $1.38.

The one-year TBLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.4. The average equity rating for TBLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34.

TBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6018, while it was recorded at 1.3800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7160 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.53.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.57. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$179,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.70% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 83,275, which is approximately -9.41% of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 11,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in TBLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7000.0 in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 8,381 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 27,906 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 71,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,180 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 7,547 shares during the same period.

