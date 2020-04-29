The Western Union Company [WU] fell -28.57% so far this year. What now?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 8245292 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.45M shares. The Western Union Company shares reached a high of $19.555 and dropped to a low of $18.66 until finishing in the latest session at $19.13.

The one-year WU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.98. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $21.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 15.27.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.92, while it was recorded at 18.94 for the last single week of trading, and 23.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.05.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 27.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.76. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $92,026 per employee.

WU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 7.10%.

The Western Union Company [WU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,076 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,008,805, which is approximately 38.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,673,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in WU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $598.63 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -16.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 55,515,026 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 46,020,310 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 372,894,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,429,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,044,354 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,276,270 shares during the same period.