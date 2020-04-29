Wednesday, April 29, 2020
type here...
Companies

The Western Union Company [WU] fell -28.57% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Companies

Market cap of The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] reaches 22.37B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Williams Companies Inc. price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $0.77. A sum of 11457096 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Finance

B. Riley FBR lifts Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Cinemark Holdings Inc. jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.53 at the close of the session, up 0.07%. Cinemark...
Read more
Companies

why OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

Annabelle Farmer - 0
OraSure Technologies Inc. jumped around 1.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.71 at the close of the session, up 9.45%. OraSure...
Read more
Industry

California Resources Corporation [CRC] Stock trading around $2.36 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
California Resources Corporation plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.25 during the day while...
Read more

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 8245292 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.45M shares. The Western Union Company shares reached a high of $19.555 and dropped to a low of $18.66 until finishing in the latest session at $19.13.

The one-year WU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.98. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $21.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 15.27.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.92, while it was recorded at 18.94 for the last single week of trading, and 23.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.05.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 27.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.76. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $92,026 per employee.

WU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 7.10%.

The Western Union Company [WU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,076 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,008,805, which is approximately 38.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,673,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in WU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $598.63 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -16.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 55,515,026 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 46,020,310 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 372,894,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,429,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,044,354 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,276,270 shares during the same period.

Previous articleRaymond James lifts Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleRTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] Stock trading around $2.96 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Stock trading around $11.11 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust traded at a high on 04/28/20, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.11. The...
Read more
Companies

BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Blueprint Medicines Corporation [BPMC] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Blueprint Medicines Corporation slipped around -12.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $58.63 at the close of the session, down -17.31%. Blueprint...
Read more
Companies

For Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF], Piper Sandler sees a rise to $110. What next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cincinnati Financial Corporation traded at a low on 04/28/20, posting a -12.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.81. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] moved up 8.02: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Pitney Bowes Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Industry

why Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.01

Edison Baldwin - 0
Bloomin' Brands Inc. gained 8.22% on the last trading session, reaching $11.32 price per share at the time. Bloomin' Brands Inc. represents 86.90...
Read more
Finance

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] Stock trading around $1.08 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Dare Bioscience Inc. surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.27 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Stock trading around $11.11 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust traded at a high on 04/28/20, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.11. The...
Read more
Market

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell -32.69% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation price plunged by -1.03 percent to reach at -$0.04. A sum of 3671868 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] moved up 8.02: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Pitney Bowes Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Industry

why Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.01

Edison Baldwin - 0
Bloomin' Brands Inc. gained 8.22% on the last trading session, reaching $11.32 price per share at the time. Bloomin' Brands Inc. represents 86.90...
Read more

Popular Category