The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] moved down -1.99: Why It’s Important

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] slipped around -5.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $257.94 at the close of the session, down -1.99%. The Trade Desk Inc. stock is now -0.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTD Stock saw the intraday high of $270.69 and lowest of $252.074 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 323.78, which means current price is +89.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 1642519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $238.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $325 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. On February 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TTD shares from 320 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 18.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 465.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.33. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 29.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.72 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.28, while it was recorded at 255.18 for the last single week of trading, and 238.42 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.97 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.39.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 18.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.93. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $82,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Trade Desk Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 96.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 31.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

There are presently around $8,012 million, or 78.50% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,655,370, which is approximately 2.969% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,570,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $939.67 million in TTD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $733.49 million in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 1.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 3,977,842 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 3,890,817 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 22,576,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,444,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 787,936 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,262,482 shares during the same period.