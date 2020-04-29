The Mosaic Company [MOS] Revenue clocked in at $8.91 billion, down -46.72% YTD: What’s Next?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] price plunged by -0.43 percent to reach at -$0.05. A sum of 5193781 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.51M shares. The Mosaic Company shares reached a high of $12.20 and dropped to a low of $11.135 until finishing in the latest session at $11.53.

The one-year MOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.03. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $19.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MOS shares from 29 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 11.34 for the last single week of trading, and 18.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65 and a Gross Margin at +9.63. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.98.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.35. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of -$84,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Mosaic Company posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,390 million, or 81.10% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,428,664, which is approximately -0.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,976,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.81 million in MOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $230.46 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -1.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 34,277,634 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 31,271,602 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 227,235,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,785,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,331,640 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,762,961 shares during the same period.