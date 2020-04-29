TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Is Currently 2.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] jumped around 0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.99 at the close of the session, up 2.81%. TEGNA Inc. stock is now -34.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGNA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.185 and lowest of $10.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.31, which means current price is +14.36% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, TGNA reached a trading volume of 3422563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2019, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TGNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has TGNA stock performed recently?

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, TGNA shares dropped by -16.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.31, while it was recorded at 10.64 for the last single week of trading, and 15.10 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.69 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.14. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $41,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TEGNA Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

There are presently around $2,324 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,494,076, which is approximately 0.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,807,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.5 million in TGNA stocks shares; and STANDARD GENERAL L.P., currently with $204.28 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly 47.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 22,779,317 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 25,356,864 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 169,303,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,439,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,453,486 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,768,324 shares during the same period.