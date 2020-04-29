Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Stock trading around $120.51 per share: What’s Next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] plunged by -$5.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $125.66 during the day while it closed the day at $120.51. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock has also loss -4.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTWO stock has declined by -4.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.85% and lost -1.57% year-on date.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $13.99 billion, with 116.06 million shares outstanding and 112.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 1652584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $131.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 16.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

TTWO stock trade performance evaluation

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.48, while it was recorded at 125.26 for the last single week of trading, and 121.93 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.65 and a Gross Margin at +41.25. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.51.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 11.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $68,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 12.42%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,174 million, or 94.50% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,094,339, which is approximately 6.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,076,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $662.35 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 2.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 14,410,689 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 14,076,250 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 76,127,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,614,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,322,955 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,417,731 shares during the same period.