Stephens lifts Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ: PPC] jumped around 0.78 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.31 at the close of the session, up 3.80%. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stock is now -34.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PPC Stock saw the intraday high of $21.99 and lowest of $20.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.67, which means current price is +35.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, PPC reached a trading volume of 1870062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPC shares is $29.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on PPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PPC stock performed recently?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.65. With this latest performance, PPC shares gained by 18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.79, while it was recorded at 20.07 for the last single week of trading, and 27.43 for the last 200 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +9.65. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Total Capital for PPC is now 15.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.10. Additionally, PPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] managed to generate an average of $7,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.75.Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation go to 13.45%.

Insider trade positions for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]

There are presently around $1,077 million, or 21.50% of PPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,250,774, which is approximately -0.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,116,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.05 million in PPC stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $98.79 million in PPC stock with ownership of nearly -21.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ:PPC] by around 6,648,970 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 7,321,312 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 38,501,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,472,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,576,172 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,209,686 shares during the same period.