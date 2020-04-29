SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] fell -13.60% so far this year. What now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNC] traded at a high on 04/28/20, posting a 1.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.05. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1838473 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.90%.

The market cap for SSNC stock reached $13.71 billion, with 258.49 million shares outstanding and 223.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, SSNC reached a trading volume of 1838473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSNC shares is $65.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2020, representing the official price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SSNC stock performed recently?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, SSNC shares gained by 25.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.10, while it was recorded at 51.65 for the last single week of trading, and 53.81 for the last 200 days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.46.

Return on Total Capital for SSNC is now 7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.65. Additionally, SSNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] managed to generate an average of $19,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 18.03%.

Insider trade positions for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

There are presently around $10,750 million, or 82.20% of SSNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,291,673, which is approximately 0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 18,985,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $994.26 million in SSNC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $804.28 million in SSNC stock with ownership of nearly -17.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

232 institutional holders increased their position in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC] by around 19,113,220 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 25,423,934 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 160,742,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,279,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,322,744 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,531,231 shares during the same period.